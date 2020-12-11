A pumping station has been built at the mine’s heap leaching site comprising four Sulzer pumps, each with a capacity of 400 cubic meters per hour

Nordgold increases capacity of its Taborny Mine in Yakutia. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay .)

Nord Gold, the internationally diversified gold producer, announces that it has successfully increased the processing capacity of its Taborny Mine, in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), from 5 million to 7.5 million tonnes of ore per year.

As part of the capacity expansion initiative, a two-line Metso crusher and a telescopic conveyor have been installed. A pumping station has also been built at the mine’s heap leaching site comprising four Sulzer pumps, each with a capacity of 400 cubic meters per hour.

As previously announced, to ensure processing capacity can meet the corresponding increase in mining activity, this year Taborny has purchased two additional hauling trucks, an excavator, a grader, two Epiroc drilling rigs and a number of auxiliary vehicles, including buses, fuel trucks, mobile repair units, a crane truck and a front loader.

Nikolai Zelenski, CEO of Nordgold, commented:

“I would like to congratulate the Taborny team on their success. Completing a project of this scale on time despite the challenges presented by the pandemic is a testament to their skill and hard work. Increasing Taborny’s production capacity and investing in further technology is vital to maintain a stable production output. The leadership and expertise of our regional team has given us further confidence that Nordgold’s next projects in Yakutia will be successfully implemented, including the flagship Gross Mine capacity expansion, and the upcoming Tokko development project.”

