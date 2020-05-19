Nordex will supply 50 its N133/4.8 turbines for the Scottish wind farm and will service them for 10 years

Vattenfall selects Nordex to supply turbines for Scottish wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/David Mark.)

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall has selected German turbine-maker Nordex to supply turbines for its 240MW South Kyle wind farm in the UK.

For the order, the company has agreed to supply 50 of its N133/4.8 wind turbines and will also maintain them under a premium service contract for a term of 10-years.

Vattenfall has also given its nod for the construction of the wind farm.

To be built on a land largely used for commercial forestry, the wind farm will be located 5km to the east of Dalmellington and between East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

The turbines will be installed on tubular steel towers and the blade tip is expected to reach a height of 149.5m.

Vattenfall South Kyle wind farm project manager Paul Nickless said: “Vattenfall is looking forward to working with Nordex to safely deliver, install and put into operation 50 N133 wind turbines at South Kyle. Onshore wind is a proven low-cost technology.

“South Kyle Wind Farm has a vital role in helping Scotland to achieve net zero, whilst ensuring the Scottish economy benefits from our investments. We will work with Nordex to seek to deploy local supply chain where possible.”

Nordex secured turbine supply order for Øyfjellet wind farm in March

In March, Nordex secured an order to supply turbines for the 400MW Øyfjellet wind farm in Norway from Eolus Vind, a wind power developer in the Nordics.

For the order, the company agreed to supply 72 of its N149/5.X 5MW+ class turbines with Delta4000 technology platform and 105m steel towers.

The wind farm is scheduled for completion next year and Nordex has also agreed to provide turbine maintenance for 20 years, with options to extend for 10 more years.