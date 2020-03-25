Nordex will be responsible for the supply and installation of its 72 units of its N149/5.X turbines on 105 meter steel towers

Nordex wins 400MW wind turbine supply order for Øyfjellet wind project. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group has secured a 400MW turbine supply order for the Øyfjellet wind farm from Norway.

Under the contract, Nordex will be responsible for the supply and installation of its 72 units of its N149/5.X turbines on 105 meter steel towers.

The contract also includes premium Service contract for 20 years under which Nordex will be responsible for full maintenance of the wind turbines.

The contractor will also have an option to extend the contract up to 30 years.

Nordex Group CSO Patxi Landa said: “With Øyfjellet being such a large and prestigious project, we are delighted that our new customer, Eolus Vind, and the project owner, have decided to select the Nordex Group and, in particular the N149/5.X turbines.

“Øyfjellet will be another major project for the European energy transition, employing our Delta4000 technology and will once again demonstrate how economically onshore wind energy can deliver clean electricity close to consumers’ needs.”

Alcoa Norway will buy power generated by the project

Located near the town of Mosjoen in the municipality of Vefsn, the project was developed by Eolus Vind.

The energy generated by Oyfjellet wind farm will be supplied to Alcoa Norway under a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with Eolus Vind in 2018.

The electricity will be purchased by Alcoa for a period of 15 years and will be used to supply the power to its aluminium production plant located near Mosjøen.

Eolus Vind CEO Per Witalisson said: “We are looking forward to cooperating with Nordex for the construction and operation of one of the most interesting wind power projects in Europe.

“Nordex flexible technology and experience from challenging Nordic conditions have been key success factors in our evaluation to find the best match for our 400MW project.”

