Nordex to supply turbines for a wind farm in Brazil. (Credit: Nordex SE.)

Nordex Group has again received an order for AW132/3465 turbines from Brazil. For its new customer TODA Energia do Brasil, the manufacturer will supply eight turbines for a 27.7 MW wind farm.

The project is located in the French developer Voltalia’s 2.4 GW Serra Branca wind and solar cluster in north-eastern Brazil. The order also includes the service of the turbines for 15 years.

Construction is scheduled to start in March 2021. The infrastructure work and operation will be carried out by Voltalia for TODA Energia do Brasil. The Nordex Group will install the eight turbines on 120-metre concrete towers produced at its local plant in Areia Branca in Rio Grande do Norte. The project forms part of the 2.4 GW Serra Branca cluster to which the Nordex Group has already provided turbines with 341 MW.

TODA Energia do Brasil is a subsidiary of the TODA Corporation, a Japanese company which has explored wide range of business fields including renewable energy, with operations in Japan, Brazil and regions of Southeast Asia as well as Africa.

Source: Company Press Release