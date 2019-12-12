The company will supply thirteen N133/4.8 turbines for the Mersinli wind farm

Image: Nordex Group has secured contract for construction Mersinli wind farm in Turkey. Photo: courtesy of Nordex SE.

The Nordex Group has once again won an order for the construction of a wind farm with large turbines in Turkey and underlined its market-leading position. The company will supply thirteen N133/4.8 turbines for the Mersinli wind farm. The 62.4 MW order also includes a premium service over ten years. It is the first order from Turkey for the N133/4.8 turbine, the strong-wind variant of the Delta4000 series.

In the summer of 2020, Nordex Group will deliver the turbines; completion is scheduled for the end of 2020. The wind farm “Mersinli” will be built near Torbali, about 36 kilometres southeast of Izmir. The Nordex Group will produce locally the anchor cages, towers, blades and generators.

Source: Company Press Release