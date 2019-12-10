Nordex has received orders from seven customers across Europe, totalling 128MW

In November, the Nordex Group received orders totalling 128 MW from seven customers from Ireland, Germany, France and Sweden. Construction of the projects will start in 2020 and 2021.

The N149/4.0-4.5, N100/3300 and N117/3600 turbines were in this instance the machines in demand, and this variety of turbines ordered once again proves the attractiveness of the Nordex Group’s product range, which is well tailored to different market requirements and wind regimes.

“The geographical distribution of orders also underlines the greater independence of the Nordex Group from developments in individual markets,” explains Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.