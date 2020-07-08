The Danish Energy Agency has decided that Nord Stream 2 AG also may use pipelaying vessels with anchors in connection with construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

Nord Stream 2 AG may use pipe-laying vessels with anchors. (Credit: The Danish Energy Agency)

The Danish Energy Agency has at the request of Nord Stream 2 AG made a decision to change the condition to use pipelaying vessels with self-positioning (DP pipe-laying vessels) in the construction permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which the Danish Energy Agency granted Nord Stream 2 AG on October 30, 2019. The change means that the company can use pipe-laying vessels with anchors, either independently or in combination with DP pipe-laying vessels.

In the decision, the Danish Energy Agency emphasized, among other things, that the remaining part of the pipelines to be constructed in Denmark is outside the area where bottom trawling, anchoring and seabed intervention are discouraged due to the risk posed by dumped chemical warfare agents.

The decision is made in accordance with the Continental Shelf Act and on the basis of Denmark’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Here, Denmark is obliged to allow the construction of transit pipelines with respect for safety, resources and environment.

On June 5, 2020, Nord Stream 2 AG submitted a request to be able to use pipelaying vessels with anchors in connection with the construction of Nord Stream 2. Pipelaying vessels with anchors have been assessed in the environmental impact assessment for Nord Stream 2, but were not covered by the October 2019 permit.

Source: Company Press Release