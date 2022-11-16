NT Government issues Mining Authorisation for the Nolans NdPr Project with approval of the Project’s Mining Management Plan

Arafura secures MMP for Nolans Neodymium-Praseodymium Project. (Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay)

Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARU) (“Arafura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Mining Management Plan (MMP) for it’s 100% owned Nolans Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) Project (Project) has been approved by the Norther Territory Government.

The Hon Nicole Manison, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Mining and Industry, advised that the Application for an Authorisation of the Nolans Rare Earth Project under section 36 of the Mining Management Act 2001 has been approved and Authorisation 1127-01 granted.

This Mining Authorisation, allows Arafura to mine, construct and operate the Nolans Project, delivering formal approval of the MMP and the Environmental Management Plans (EMPs). The MMP and EMPs outline in detail how the Company will meet the approval conditions of the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority (NTEPA) across key areas, which include:

▪ Biodiversity

▪ Water Management

▪ Radiation

▪ Tailings Storage

▪ Erosion and Sediment Control

▪ Dust and Noise

▪ Cultural Heritage

▪ Mine Closure and Rehabilitation

Both the MMP and the EMPs have been compiled by the Arafura team, working with various specialist consultants, during the past two and a half years and represent a significant body of work. This approval completes the final stage of NT environmental approval process, leaving the sign-off of a small number of the EMPs under the Federal

EPBC Act and an NT water extraction licence outstanding.

The Company, which developed key aspects in of the plans in close collaboration with the NT Department of Industry, Trade and Tourism, has committed to continue to improve the parameters as knowledge of the specific environment at the Nolans Project site increases.

Source: Company Press Release