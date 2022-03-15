Nhon Trach 3&4 will be the first LNG-fueled power plant in Vietnam when commissioned during the 2023-2024 period

Illustration of the Nhon Trach 3&4 power plant. (Credit: LILAMA)

Samsung C&T and Lilama have won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth VND 24.14bn ($1.04bn) from PetroVietnam Power for the 1.5GW Nhon Trach 3&4 power plant in Vietnam.

Expected to be commissioned in the 2023-2024 period, Nhon Trach 3&4 will be the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled power plant in Vietnam.

The total investment of the power plant is around VND32.4bn ($1.4bn).

Lilama and Samsung C&T’s main scope of work is the construction of two plants by using modern combined cycle gas turbines with 1-1-1 configuration, made up of a gas turbine, a heat recovery boiler, and a steam turbine.

According to Lilama, the project has to be developed within a period of 36 months.

GE Group (USA) holds the contract to supply the main equipment for the Nhon Trach 3&4 power plant. The gas turbine to be supplied for the gas-fired units will be the 9HA.02 model.

The Nhon Trach 3&4 power plant will be built in Ong Keo Industrial Park in the Nhon Trach district in the province of Dong Nai.

The power plant is expected to provide electricity for three large areas of high load power in the southern region, which include Ho Chi Minh City and the Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces.

It is the extension of the Nhon Tranch combined cycle power plant (CCPP), which has an installed capacity of 1.2GW.