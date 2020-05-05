The instrumentation systems to be supplied by NGI will provide data for structural health and response monitoring at the wind farm

NGI secures contract for Hornsea Two offshore wind farm. (Credit: NGI.)

The Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) has been selected by Danish energy giant Ørsted for a structural measurement campaign at the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm in the UK.

Under the contract, NGI will be responsible for the design, production and installation of instrumentation for six offshore wind turbines (OWT) to monitor the monopile (MP) foundation, transition piece (TP) and wind turbine generator (WTG) tower.

Located 89 km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, the offshore wind farm will have an output capacity of 1.4GW and spans an offshore area of 462 km².

NGI GeoData and Technology director Kristoffer Skau said: “We are pleased that Ørsted has awarded this contract to NGI and our sub-suppliers, this is a contract won in sharp international competition.

“We believe that NGI’s track record with Ørsted over many years, with delivery of complex instrumentation and monitoring systems to several of Ørsted’s offshore wind parks around the world has built confidence in our ability to deliver high quality operational solutions on time.”

Once operational in 2022, the power generated by the wind farm is estimated to supply electricity to more than 1.3 million homes in the region.

At the time of the installation phase, initial and life-time operation, the instrumentation systems that are supplied by NGI will provide data for structural health and response monitoring.

The collected data will be automatically transmitted to shore at given intervals for further analysis.

NGI has planned to complete the yard installations later this year while the final offshore commissioning is planned for 2022.

In August last year, Tekmar Energy secured a contract to supply 346 cable protection system units for its 1.2GW Hornsea Two offshore wind farm to be located off the North Sea coast.