The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 709MW solar power project during his visit to the southern state of Tamil Nadu

The Neyveli New Thermal Power Project replaces the 600MW Thermal Power Station I. (Credit: Erdenebayar Bayansan from Pixabay)

Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has inaugurated the 1GW Neyveli New Thermal Power Project, built at a cost of INR78bn ($1.07bn) in Tamil Nadu state by NLC India.

In early February, NLC India announced the start of commercial operation for Unit 2 of the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project in Cuddalore district.

Unit 1 of the lignite-fired thermal power station was commissioned in late 2019.

Both the lignite-fired boilers have a capacity of 500MW.

The Neyveli New Thermal Power Project, which replaces the company’s 600MW Thermal Power Station I, is integrated with pulverised fuel firing technology.

The replaced power plant had operated for more than five decades. It was decommissioned last September.

BHEL had won a contract worth INR25.7bn ($350m) in 2013 for supplying the steam generator package for the two units of the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project. The company, in turn, gave a contract worth about $125m in the same year to France-based Alstom for the supply of components and services for the two units.

According to Modi, more than 65% of the electricity generated by the new thermal power plant will be reserved for Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister also officially opened a 709MW solar power project of NLC India in Tamil Nadu.

The solar power project was installed by the Indian government-owned mining and electric utility at a cost of more than INR30bn ($410m) over an area of nearly 2,670 acres.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 5MW grid connected solar power plant to be installed at the VO Chidambaranar Port.