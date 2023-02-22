NextSource Materials is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals

Molo Mine Processing Plant. (Credit: NextSource Materials Inc.)

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) (“NextSource” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that construction of the processing plant and mining camp for the Company’s Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar is now complete, and that the entire mining fleet is at site.

President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented:

“We are now entering the final stages of development of Phase 1 and are fast approaching first production. We look forward to providing a more detailed update as we progress through commissioning.”

Electrical interconnections between plant modules are in progress, which will be followed by commissioning and the start of mining activities. Plant commissioning will be followed by a ramp up period of up to three months prior to achieving commercial production.

Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine is designed to process 240,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of ore resulting in a name plate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of flake graphite.

Source: Company Press Release