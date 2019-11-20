The new facility comprises over 270,000 photovoltaic (PV) solar panels

Image: NextEra begins operations at 74.9MW Shaw Creek Solar Energy Centre in US. Photo: courtesy of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

US-based wholesale electricity supplier NextEra Energy Resources has started operations at its 74.9MW Shaw Creek Solar Energy Centre in Aiken, South Carolina, US.

Covering an area of 560 acres, about 24.1km northwest of Aiken, South Carolina, the new facility comprises over 270,000 photovoltaic (PV) solar panels which will track with the movement of the sun and convert its energy into electricity.

NextEra Energy Resourcessaid that the new facility is expected to generate approximately $9m in additional tax revenue for the region over its operational life time.

Shaw Creek Solar Energy Centre is owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.

NextEra Energy Resources development vice president Matt Handel said: “We are proud to supply customers with clean, renewable energy from the Shaw Creek Solar Energy Center.

“This solar project will generate cost-effective, home-grown, clean energy for South Carolina and provide significant tax revenue to Aiken County for years to come.”

The construction of Shaw Creek Solar Energy Centre lasted 10 months

NextEra Energy Resources said that the construction of the new facility lasted 10 months and created many construction jobs in Aiken County and South Carolina and stimulated the purchase of regional goods and services from local vendors.

Aiken County council chairman Gary Bunker said: “NextEra Energy Resources has been a great addition to our community.

“We are already seeing the project’s positive economic impact in Aiken County and it further positions us as a leader in clean energy production.”

With about 21GW of net generating capacity, primarily in 36 states and Canada, NextEra Energy Resources is one of the wholesale generators of electric power in the US.

Recently, the company has broken ground on the 50MW Sanford Airport Solar project in Maine, US.

The Sanford Airport Solar project will comprise over 150,000 photovoltaic solar panels which will convert the sun’s energy into electricity.