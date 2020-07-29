One of the key players in mining in Latin America has appointed ABB to provide state-of-the-art industrial automation systems for existing and new operations

Nexa Resources has appointed ABB to provide state-of-the-art industrial automation systems. (Credit: ABB.)

Technology leader ABB has been selected to partner with Nexa Resources in an ambitious digital transformation program in Latin America. The first step will be the modernization of existing mining and smelting process installations in Brazil and Peru, which will form the foundation of digitalized and cost-effective operations

Aligned with Nexa’s Directive Automation and Information Master Plan, ABB will install ABB Ability™ System 800xA as part of a five-year agreement. It is the most powerful Distributed Control System (DCS) automation platform in the market and is ranked by ARC advisory group as the world’s #1 over the last 20 years. This technology is the basis for the digital transformation and will serve as a common operations platform to support all technology upgrades as the plants evolve into digital mines of the future.

“As part of the journey, we are providing Nexa with a thorough training and communications plan to support them through the transition.”

In addition to automating existing sites, ABB will be responsible for the delivery of automation platforms at the Aripuanã site, the new Nexa expansion investment in Brazil.

The Aripuanã project is a polymetallic extraction of zinc, lead and copper, located near the city of Aripuanã in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. The plant is a greenfield site in which Nexa is investing in operations infrastructure, engaging ABB from the start. There, ABB will deliver automation solutions that result in high levels of productivity, safety and cost savings.

The scope includes a comprehensive automation platform, based on ABB Ability™ System 800xA, and equipped with ABB Ability™ MineOptimize solutions such as the Minerals Process Control Library, Power Control Library and camera connection. Together, these will make Aripuanã one of the most modern operations in Brazil.

