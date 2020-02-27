Construction work will begin in Q1 2021 and be completed by late 2022



SUEZ NWS has formed a joint venture with SCIP and SAIC Motor that will be responsible for the investment, construction, and operation of the hazardous waste to energy facility. It will provide specialized hazardous waste treatment services to the different production sites of SAIC Motor in Shanghai and to the increasing volume of hazardous waste generated by clients inside the Park. Construction work will begin in Q1 2021 and be completed by late 2022.

With a total capacity of 40,000 tons/year, the facility will be equipped with waste treatment technologies in compliance with the most stringent European greenhouse gas emissions and fine particulates standards in force.

SUEZ NWS has been providing hazardous waste treatment and recovery services in SCIP since 2006. Currently it has a hazardous waste to energy plant, composed of three lines with annual treatment capacity of 120,000 tons, which can treat the industrial waste of 24 categories and 310 types on the national list of hazardous waste.

Zhang Chun, SCIP General Manager, said: “The signing of this joint venture agreement demonstrates strong alignment among the three signatories around hazardous waste treatment and resource recycling. The new joint venture is committed to providing specialized, high-quality hazardous waste treatment services for SCIP and SAIC Motor. We aspire to become an industry benchmark, with core technological competencies. We also want to continue the transformation of SCIP into a showcase for green industrial parks.”

“I believe that through synergies and the alignment of resources among the three parties, we will make the joint venture an industry benchmark, characterized by stable economics, core competencies and brand influence,” said Cai Bin, Assistant President of SAIC Motor. “We look forward to broader cooperation throughout the joint venture and beyond. We are committed to jointly developing a new ecosystem of environmental services.”

Bertrand Camus ,Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ said: “This agreement illustrates our shared commitment towards sustainable growth by investing notably in technologies that respond to both the environmental challenges facing local authorities and expectations. With the aim to become the world leader in environmental services, this joint venture demonstrates our ambition to grow on the international market, particularly in China. The Group is already providing its expertise to 16 industrial parks in China, supporting them towards sustainable growth.”

