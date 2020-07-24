Neptune accelerated the development schedule of the subsea tiebacks connecting two templates to the nearby Gjøa platform

The Duva field will be developed as a tie back to the Gjøa platform. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

Oil and gas exploration and production company Neptune Energy has completed the installation of subsea oil and gas production flowlines and gas lift flowlines for its Duva & Gjøa P1 projects in the Norwegian North Sea.

Together with its partners, Neptune accelerated the development schedule of the subsea tiebacks connecting two templates to the nearby Gjøa platform, operated by Neptune Energy Norge.

Neptune Energy said that the Gjøa P1 is scheduled to achieve first oil two months ahead of schedule.

Neptune Energy Gjøa project subsea head Crawford Brown said: “Despite challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the subsea execution schedule for Duva & Gjøa P1 has been accelerated in comparison with our original plans.

“Developing these two live projects in parallel provides greater flexibility and allows Neptune and its partners to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

“We have taken a campaign approach in our use of vessels and common equipment, achieving positive synergies through joint mobilisation and focusing on collaboration between project teams for Neptune and our key contractors and partners.”

Subsea tiebacks will extend Gjøa platform’s operational life

Brown said that the development of these tiebacks would increase production and extend the production life of the Gjøa platform.

Production is planned to commence from the Gjøa P1 field later this year, while Duva is scheduled to be commissioned in the third quarter of this year.

TechnipFMC is undertaking the final fabrication of the tie-in spools for the development projects at its spoolbase in Evanton, UK.

Additionally, the construction of the Duva and Gjøa P1 subsea manifolds is nearing completion while full system integration testing is underway.

In June 2019, Neptune Energy has secured development plan approval from Norwegian authorities for the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects.