Image: Neptune Energy plans to tie back the Duva field to the Gjøa platform. Photo: courtesy of Neptune Energy.

Neptune Energy has secured approval from Norwegian authorities for its development plans for the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects in the North Sea.

The two offshore Norwegian fields are planned to be developed as subsea tie-backs to the nearby Gjøa platform, operated by Neptune Energy Norge.

The company expects the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects to enter into production in late 2020. Put together, the two offshore fields have an estimated total recoverable resources of 120 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Maximum production from the Duva field is expected to be 30,000boe while the Gjøa P1 field will have a maximum production of 24,000boe.

Neptune Energy Norge managing director Odin Estensen, said: “This is a significant milestone for our business and for the licence partners in Duva and Gjøa. With these plans approved, we remain on track for the successful execution of these important projects.

“Not only do these developments strengthen Gjøa’s position as a major hub in the northern North Sea, they demonstrate our ambitions to continue growing our business on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

The Duva field, contained in PL636, is estimated to hold 88 million barrels of oil equivalent of recoverable resources. It will be developed with a four-slot subsea template and tied back to the Gjøa platform for processing and export.

Previously called Cara, the Duva field will see drilling of three production wells, two oil producers and a gas producer, and in the future could accommodate an additional oil well.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the field with 30% stake and is partnered by Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (30%), Pandion Energy (20%) and Wellesley Petroleum (20%).

The Gjøa P1 project, which is a further development and extension of the Gjøa field located in PL153, will target the northern part of the offshore Norwegian field. The recoverable resources estimated from Gjøa P1 are 32 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Neptune Energy owns a stake of 30% in the Gjøa field and is partnered by Wintershall Norge (20%) OKEA (12%) and DEA Norge (8%).

Contracts for Duva and Gjøa P1 projects

In April 2019, TechnipFMC was given an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract for the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects. Under the contract, the company will supply and install subsea equipment that includes umbilicals, subsea production system, and rigid flowlines.

TechnipFMC will use the Neptune Subsea Alliance Agreement to deliver the subsea tie-backs while the drilling operations will be carried out by Odfjell and topside modifications will be done by Rosenberg Worley.