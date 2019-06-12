The present EPCIC contract follows the existing Gjøa topside modification frame agreement signed by the company with Rosenberg WorleyParsons

Image: The modification contracts awarded by Neptune will run until 2021. Photo: Courtesy of Neptune Energy.

Independent global E&P provider Neptune Energy has awarded the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC) contracts to Rosenberg WorleyParsons for modifications of the Gjøa semi-submersible platform operated by Neptune.

The EPCIC contracts have been awarded to carry out the topside modifications on the Gjøa platform as part of the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects.

In 2018, the company signed the agreements with Rosenberg WorleyParsons for Gjøa topside modification and the present contracts are awarded under the existing frame agreement.

Neptune Energy Norge managing director Odin Estensen said: “We are pleased to award these contracts to Rosenberg WorleyParsons under the existing frame agreement. This work is important in order to maintain the fast-track schedule for developing Duva and Gjøa P1 as subsea tie-backs to Gjøa.

“The project demonstrates our commitment to pursuing growth opportunities and further strengthens Gjøa’s position as a hub for the wider area.”

Neptune awards the call-offs on behalf of the Duva and Gjøa field licenses

The modification contracts awarded by Neptune will run until 2021 and the services are expected to be executed by Rosenberg WorleyParsons in Stavanger.

The Duva field is located 6km northeast of the Gjøa field, which is 12km away from the Gjøa platform. In August 2016, the company made the discovery by drilling the well 36 / 7-4 in production license 636.

License partners of the field include Neptune Energy Norge holding 30% and serving as operator, Idemitsu Petroleum Norge with 30%, Pandion Energy with 20% and Wellesley Petroleum a 20%.

Discovered in 1989, the Gjøa field got a PDO delivered in 2007, after receiving approval from the Norwegian authorities.

The Gjøa P1 segment is located in the northern part of the Gjøa field, which was developed with five subsea templates tied to the Gjøa Semi-Submersible for processing and export.

Gjøa field started production in 2010 and the oil is exported by pipeline to Mongstad and gas by pipeline to St. Fergus in the UK.