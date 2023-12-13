Furthermore, Neptune Energy has validated the volumes for the Ofelia appraisal well, situated in the PL 929 license along with Kyrre

A new gas discovery has been made by Neptune Energy and its partners at the Kyrre prospect near the Gjøa field. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

Neptune Energy and its partners have made a new gas discovery at the Kyrre prospect near the Gjøa field in the Norwegian North Sea through the drilling of the 35/6-4 A side-track well.

The estimated recoverable resources of the Kyrre discovery range from 11-19mmboe of gas.

Furthermore, Neptune Energy has confirmed the volumes for the Ofelia appraisal well, which along with Kyrre, is located in the PL 929 licence.

According to the company, the anticipated recoverable volume for the Ofelia discovery falls within the range of 16-33 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Combining both discoveries, the total recoverable volume is approximately 27-52mmboe.

The Ofelia oil and gas discovery was made in August 2022 through the drilling of the exploration well PL 929. Its appraisal well, 35/6-4 ST2, was completed in the Agat formation.

The semi-submersible rig Deepsea Yantai, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling, drilled the 35/6-4 ST2 and 35/6-4 A wells.

The two discoveries are situated 23km north of the Neptune Energy-operated Gjøa platform. Both Ofelia Agat and Kyrre are being considered for development as tie-backs to Gjøa.

Neptune Energy Norway exploration and development director Steinar Meland said: “The reservoir quality in the Kyrre discovery is very good, which allows for high production rates. We are preparing for several other exciting exploration opportunities in the area, such as the Cerisa well early next year.”

The company also stated that it will assess the potential joint development of the Gjøa Nord (Hamlet) oil and gas discovery, which has estimated recoverable volumes ranging from 8-24mmboe.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the PL 929 licence with a stake of 40%. Its partners include Wintershall Dea and Pandion Energy, which have stakes of 20% each, and Aker BP and DNO with stakes of 10% each.

Wintershall Dea Norge production operations VP and Gjøa, Vega and Nova asset manager Daniel Ørbeck said: “Discoveries this close to Gjøa represent high-value barrels for Wintershall Dea in Norway. Developing new tie-backs to the platform is a key part of our plan to maximise the value of the existing infrastructure in this area.”