The projects were awarded in the latest technology-neutral call for tenders held by the French government as part of the energy regulation commission’s (CRE) multi-year energy plan (PPE2)

Neoen wins another 180MW in solar and wind projects in France. (Credit: Erich Westendarp from Pixabay)

Neoen (ISIN: FR0011675362, ticker: NEOEN), one of the world’s leading producers of exclusively renewable energy announces that it has been awarded 180 MW in the technology-neutral call for tenders (PPE2) held by the French government and supervised by the energy regulation commission (CRE). Neoen has been awarded the most capacity. The 180 MW is split between 11 projects ranging from 12 to 22.8 MW.

In line with the company’s business model, Neoen is the majority shareholder of each one of these projects. This award demonstrates Neoen’s ability to develop projects throughout different regions of France in close collaboration with local and national officials, landowners, farmers, and other stakeholders.

Neoen has won two solar projects totalling 42.1 MWp, both located in the Grand Est region. The Isle-sur-Marne (19.3 MWp, Marne) and Morhange 2 (22.8 MWp, Moselle) plants rehabilitate respectively a former quarry and disused military land. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023. Morhange 2 is an extension of Neoen’s photovoltaic farm located in the same municipality.

Nine wind farm projects with combined power of 137.8 MW are included in the capacity awarded. They are located in Nouvelle-Aquitaine (Creuse, Vienne and Haute-Vienne), Normandie (Seine-Maritime and Eure), Grand Est (Ardennes), Bourgogne – Franche Comté (Yonne), and Pays de la Loire (Sarthe). Construction of the farm in Vesly (Eure, 12 MW) is ready to begin. The other 8 projects, with a combined power of 125.8 MW, have already obtained the necessary building permits but are subject to administrative disputes. Construction can commence once these procedures have run their course.

Once they are operational, the 9 wind farms will have an annual production of some 300 GWh, covering the French average consumption of 120,000 people (heating included). They will provide support to the electricity grid at peak periods, particularly in winter, when wind farms produce most energy.

Guillaume Decaen, French Development Director, said: “I would like to congratulate our French teams for the quality of the projects presented. At Neoen, we are proud to be once again the main winner in a government tender and to demonstrate our ability to continue accelerating the development of solar and wind power in France. Construction will begin on three of these projects next year, ready to provide our country with more green, local, competitive energy.”

Xavier Barbaro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neoen, concluded: “This new win shows Neoen’s dynamism in the French market. It is a reward for having worked closely and relentlessly with local stakeholders since 2008. More than ever, Neoen is in a position to boost the share of renewables in France’s energy mix. Solar and wind power are the best vectors of the energy transition, both in our domestic market and around the world.”

Source: Company Press Release