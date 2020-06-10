The battery storage facility is expected to stabilise the electric grid for Fingrid and help integrated future renewable projects

Neoen to build energy storage project in Finland. (Credit: Pixabay/Ich bin dann mal raus hier.)

Neoen, an independent renewable power producer, has announced the construction of a 30MW/30MWh battery energy storage facility, the Yllikkälä Power Reserve One in Finland.

To be located close to Lappeenranta in the south-east of the country, the facility is expected to play an important role in electricity stabilisation in the country, for grid operator Fingrid.

Besides offering lower electricity grid stabilisation costs, the plant is also expected to help in integrating future renewable energy projects to the Finnish grid.

The battery storage facility could help in harnessing the country’s substantial wind resources

The Yllikkälä Power Reserve One facility could also help in harnessing the country’s substantial wind resources and speed up its progress towards its target of becoming a carbon neutral country by 2035.

The energy storage facility will be by powered by lithium-ion stationary batteries.

As per Neoen, the battery storage facility will help in establishing itself as one of the major companies in frequency regulation in Finland.

Construction of the facility follows the company’s Hornsdale Power Reserve in Australia, Azur stockage in France and Albireo Power Reserve in El Salvador.

With a capacity of more than 3GW in operation or under construction, Neoen is one of the world’s major independent producers of renewable energy.

The company has presence in France, Finland, Australia, Mexico, El Salvador, Argentina, Portugal, Ireland, Zambia, Jamaica and Mozambique.

Neoen chairman and CEO Xavier Barbaro said: “We strongly believe in the potential for renewable energies in Finland and continue looking at development opportunities. We have demonstrated the effectiveness of our battery-based grid-balancing solutions with the success we have achieved in Australia, El Salvador, and France over the past few years.

“This new investment also demonstrates Neoen’s capacity to act as a long-term partner. We are proud to be making this innovative contribution to the development of energy storage in Finland, in addition to the development of our wind farms.”