Naepo District Heating Plant, equipped with GE Vernova’s advanced H-Class combined cycle equipment, delivers approximately 500MW of electricity to the national grid

Naepo Power Plant. (Credit: General Electric)

GE Vernova’s Gas Power division has announced the successful commencement of commercial operations at the Naepo District Heating Plant, an advanced facility situated in Naepo City, South Korea.

This plant is powered by GE’s cutting-edge H-Class gas combined cycle equipment. The ownership of this facility falls under Naepo Green Energy.

It plays a crucial role by contributing approximately 500MW of electricity to the national grid, simultaneously offering steam for district heating to benefit more than 100,000 residents of Naepo.

Furthermore, the newly operational plant eliminates the necessity for citizens to invest in and maintain individual hot water boilers, which significantly enhances the city’s ability to cope with the colder winter months.

The successful commissioning of the Naepo District Heating Plant represents a noteworthy achievement in South Korea’s journey towards more sustainable and efficient power generation and heating systems. Lotte Engineering & Construction (Lotte E&C), a prominent player in South Korea’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector, played a pivotal role in the construction of this cutting-edge district heating facility. Notably, it has superseded the initial plans for a Solid Refuse Fuel boiler plant, aligning with the government’s strategic goal of moving away from high-emission projects.

The facility is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, including a 7HA.02 gas turbine coupled with its corresponding H65 generator.

It also features an STF-D650 Steam Turbine driving an H35 generator, a Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG), and a GE Vernova condenser. Moreover, the project encompasses a comprehensive 19-year equipment maintenance service plan to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Asia president and CEO Ramesh Singaram said: “We’re proud that GE’s H-Class technology supported this first of its kind fuel conversion of the Naepo cogeneration plant. Changing the main energy source of the heat source facility from waste solid fuel (SRF) to liquefied natural gas (LNG) leads to significant improvements in fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced cost-effectiveness.

“Our HA technology has demonstrated industry leading performance with close to 64% efficiency in combined cycle mode and over 91% efficiency in district heating mode. By capturing and reusing waste heat or steam that would otherwise be released into the environment, the plant increases energy output while reducing carbon emissions per unit of fuel consumed and supporting the transition towards a lower carbon future in the country.”

GE Vernova’s extensive experience and well-established technology in district heating applications within South Korea have played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the Naepo project. The company has demonstrated its expertise in previous undertakings, such as GS Power’s combined cycle power plant in Anyang, which is powered by a GE Vernova 7HA.02 gas turbine, and the Oseong Combined Cycle power plant in Pyeongtaek, driven by a GE Vernova 7F gas turbine.

GE Vernova holds a significant position in the power generation landscape of South Korea. Their gas turbines, both in simple and combined cycle configurations, have the collective capacity to produce over 14GW of electricity, with an installed base comprising more than 77 units.