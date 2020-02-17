The MVP Southgate Project is a 120.8km long natural gas pipeline system to be laid between the states of Virginia and North Carolina

FERC staff issues final EIS to MVP Southgate Project. (Credit: outgunned21/Freeimages.com)

Mountain Valley Pipeline has been issued a final environmental impact statement (FEIS) for its MVP Southgate Project from the staff of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The MVP Southgate Project is a 120.8km long natural gas pipeline system made up of 16-inch and 24-inch-diameter pipes to be laid between the states of Virginia and North Carolina.

The pipeline project, which is estimated to cost $468m, is designed to transport 375 million cubic feet of gas per day from southern Virginia to central North Carolina.

As part of the project, Mountain Valley Pipeline is also looking to build and operate a new compressor station to be called the Lambert Compressor Station in Virginia, four new meter stations, four interconnects, eight mainline valves, four pig launchers and receivers at three locations, and four cathodic protection beds.

The FERC staff concluded that the approval of the MVP Southgate Project will lead to certain adverse environmental impacts. However, it ruled that the impacts will be brought down to less-than-significant levels by implementing its recommendations and the proposed avoidance, minimisation, and mitigation measures from the project proponent.

The FERC staff also stated: “Mountain Valley would minimize impacts on natural and cultural resources during construction and operation of the Project by implementing Mountain Valley’s Upland Erosion Control, Revegetation and Maintenance Plan and Wetland and Waterbody Construction and Mitigation Procedures, its Erosion and Sediment Control Plan, and other Project-specific plans.”

The recommendations from the FERC staff will be considered by the regulator’s commissioners before making a decision on the pipeline project.

MVP Southgate project is targeted to begin operations in 2021

The MVP Southgate project has been designed to receive gas from the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. It will supply natural gas produced in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, which will be delivered to PSNC Energy customers and also existing and new end-user markets across southern Virginia and central North Carolina.

The pipeline project, which will be operated by EQM Midstream Partners, is targeted to begin operations in 2021. Its owner Mountain Valley Pipeline is a joint venture of EQM Midstream Partners, NextEra Capital, Con Edison Transmission, WGL Midstream, and RGC Midstream.

The joint venture is building a 487.6km long interstate natural gas pipeline system between northwestern West Virginia and southern Virginia with the same name with an investment of $5.3-5.5bn.