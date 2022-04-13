The King’s Quay FPS will produce from the Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai fields; the production system has a processing capacity of 85,000 barrels of oil per day and 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day

The Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai fields will produce via the King’s Quay FPS. (Credit: swingingin/Freeimages)

Murphy Oil has drawn first oil from the Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai project in the deepwater US Gulf of Mexico through the King’s Quay floating production system (King’s Quay FPS).

The field development project is made up of the Khaleesi / Mormont fields located in Green Canyon blocks 389 and 478, respectively, and the Samurai field in Green Canyon block 432.

According to Murphy Oil, completion operations are going on for the remaining five wells in the seven-well Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai project.

The company had acquired the Khaleesi / Mormont assets in mid-2019. It was part of a larger $1.38bn deal with LLOG Exploration Offshore and LLOG Bluewater (LLOG), involving the acquisition of seven producing fields and four development projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

Subsequently, Murphy Oil integrated its Samurai discovery into the overall development project of the Khaleesi / Mormont fields.

Murphy Oil president and CEO Roger Jenkins said: “Achieving first oil on schedule and within budget, while managing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, illustrates the competitive advantage of our industry-leading offshore execution ability.

“I am proud of our team’s accomplishments these past three years with the fabrication and installation of the King’s Quay FPS and our subsea flowline systems, as well as drilling and completing the wells.”

Murphy Oil is the operator of the King’s Quay FPS and associated export lateral pipelines via its subsidiary Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA.

The King’s Quay FPS has a processing capacity of 85,000 barrels of oil per day and 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Subsea 7 provided the subsea installation services to the field development project under a contract signed in 2020.

In the Khaleesi / Mormont fields, Murphy Oil has a 34% stake and is partnered by Red Willow Offshore (22.5%), Ridgewood (17%), and ILX Prospect (11.3%) among others.

In the Samurai field, Murphy Oil has a 50% stake while the remaining 50% stake is held by Ridgewood.