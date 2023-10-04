The first major component installation includes the monopiles for the two offshore substations, the first of which is loaded and ready to be barged from the Tyne to the Cromarty Firth

Moray West commences offshore installation campaign. (Credit: Ocean Winds)

The Boskalis heavy lift installation vessel, Bokalift2, arrived in Invergordon port on October 1st ready to commence loading the first batch of three monopiles for installation at the Moray West offshore wind farm. The first major component installation includes the monopiles for the two offshore substations, the first of which is loaded and ready to be barged from the Tyne to the Cromarty Firth. 26 monopiles have already been marshalled at Invergordon prior to the installation vessel arriving. Monopile installation will now continue as further loads of monopiles are delivered to Invergordon.

Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDPR and ENGIE, dedicated to offshore wind. Located in the Moray Firth in the north east of Scotland, the nearly 900 MW offshore wind farm is currently under construction and set to begin generating power from 2024.

Pete Geddes, Moray West Project Director said: “I am proud that the collective efforts of the Moray West team, working closely and safely with our suppliers are now installing major offshore components. This is a great milestone on our construction journey and highlights the key role of the ports in Cromarty Firth in enabling our project. The foundations team are busy coordinating inbound batches of monopiles and transition pieces as well as the start of installation, ensuring project programme remains on track for the installation of the offshore substations and completing the transmission infrastructure.”

Source: Company Press Release