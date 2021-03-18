Monadelphous is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, with a major office in Brisbane, Queensland

Monadelphous secures long-term crane services contract with Fortescue Metals. (Credit: DarkmoonArt_de from Pixabay.)

Engineering company Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX: MND) (“Monadelphous” or “the Company”) today announced it has secured a new five-year crane services contract with Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (“Fortescue”), valued at approximately $150 million in total.

The contract is for the provision of crane services supporting general repairs, maintenance and shutdown activities to Fortescue’s Solomon and Eliwana operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Monadelphous has provided crane services to Fortescue’s Solomon operations since 2017 and last year, expanded those services to Fortescue’s Eliwana operations.

“We are pleased to have secured this long-term contract with Fortescue and look forward to continuing to support their operations in the Pilbara with the ongoing provision of quality crane services,” Monadelphous Managing Director, Rob Velletri, said.

Source: Company Press Release