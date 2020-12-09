MAN Energy Solutions will provide the six compressor trains, which will be driven by fixed speed electric motors

MODEC has placed an order with MAN Energy Solutions for six compressor trains for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which will be deployed on the Sangomar field, about 100km south of Dakar, Senegal.

Along with the Rufisque and Sangomar Offshore blocks, it is one of the largest oil and gas discoveries of the last decade in the world.

MODEC president and CEO Yuji Kozai said: “We are delighted and proud to have been selected to provide the memorable first FPSO for Senegalese waters. We consider West Africa where numerous offshore oil and gas fields have been discovered in recent years, as one of our most important core regions, and this contract award should geographically reinforce our business portfolio.”

“We are equally pleased to be a part of the team that will provide a needed energy resource for the people of the Republic of Senegal. We look forward to cooperating closely with our clients and partners to make this project a success.”

The order that MODEC has placed comprises six centrifugal compressor trains, with one low pressure (LP), three medium pressure (MP) and two high pressure (HP).

These compressors will be driven by fixed speed electric motors.

The compression systems will be manufactured, tested and designed by MAN Energy Solutions in Zurich, Switzerland.

All the machines will be ready for installation by the fourth quarter of next year.

The compression systems will help in maintaining the pressure of the Sangomar field. This will maximise the quantity and efficiency of hydrocarbon production.

The FPSO will be capable of processing 130ft3 million standard gas per day and 100,000 barrels of oil.

First production in the field has been planned for 2023