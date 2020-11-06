The FPSO will be located in the Area 1 block, approximately six miles (10 kilometers) off the coast of Mexico in the shallow waters of the Campeche Bay at a water depth of approximately 105 feet (32 meters)

McDermott announces second shipment of MODEC FPSO Modules. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/McDermott International, Ltd)

McDermott International has announced the second shipment of topside modules for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for MODEC, Inc. (MODEC). It comes just weeks after the first shipment of modules sailed away from McDermott’s Altamira fabrication facility located in Mexico.