The two next-generation new built FPSO hulls, MODEC NOAH and M350, are developed to meet the new market demands for larger FPSOs

Image: The new FPSO hulls have been developed targeting greater production and storage capacity. Photo: courtesy of Kasey Houston/Freeimages.com.

Japanese construction firm MODEC has developed a pair of next-generation new-built hull designs for floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

The new FPSO hulls, MODEC NOAH and M350, have been developed in partnership with Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.

MODEC said in a statement: “In recent years, large FPSOs have mainly been based on converting used Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs). However, as a result of increases in required crude oil and gas production capacities, the topsides have become bigger and heavier, which has led to insufficient deck space area and insufficient crude oil storage capacity.

“Additionally, the durations of the client contracts are increasing, thereby requiring longer FPSO design lives. Going forward it is expected that there will be a heightened demand for new built FPSO hulls.”

The MODEC NOAH has been developed in response to the increased demand for new built FPSO hulls, the firm said.

Based on a next-generation hull design for FPSOs, the MODEC NOAH is the company’s own new hull design for FPSOs and has is intended to overcome challenges that pose technical limitations in oil tanker conversion FPSOs.

MODEC said that MODEC NOAH was developed with the aim of achieving its priority of maximising the FPSO’s lifecycle value through their whole lifetime, more than 20 years from the start until the end of operations.

Additionally, the MODEC NOAH is claimed to be adaptable to a wide range of shipyards and features large deck area to cope with the trend toward larger, heavier and more complex topsides.

The modular design concept allows the MODEC NOAH to accommodate a large variety of requirements for various FPSO projects, including various mooring configurations

The company has said the MODEC NOAH hull form comprises flat or 2-dimensional bending plates designed to reduce construction costs, minimize slamming loads impact, and offer improvement in the safety of the living quarters.

In June 2019, MODEC said it is set to deliver a FPSO vessel for the Buzios field offshore Brazil owned 100% by Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras).