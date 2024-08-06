Mitsubishi Power to supply gas and steam turbines for 500MW GTCC power plant in Malaysia. (Credit: geng huang from Pixabay)

Mitsubishi Power has been selected to supply an M701F gas turbine and a steam turbine for the 500MW gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant in Sarawak, Malaysia.

In line with this, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)’s power solutions brand has signed an equipment supply contract with the project’s engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contractor Sinohydro Corporation.

According to the terms of the contract, Mitsubishi Power will deliver core equipment for the Malaysian GTCC power plant.

The company will also provide auxiliary equipment and dispatch technical advisors essential to support the installation and commissioning of the equipment.

Mitsubishi Power said that its M701F gas turbine will be engineered to co-fire fuel containing up to 30% hydrogen, establishing it as the most advanced power generation facility in Sarawak.

Located in Miri, the GTCC power plant project is owned and operated by PETROS Power, a subsidiary of Sarawak-owned oil and gas company Petroleum Sarawak (PETROS).

PETROS is developing the GTCC power plant with support from Sinohydro Corporation as the EPCC contractor. The Malaysian GTCC facility is scheduled to commence operations in 2027.

Mitsubishi Power has also signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with PETROS to guarantee the stable operational performance of the power plant following its commercial operation.

The generators for the Malaysian GTCC power plant will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Generator. This entity was established in April 2024 through the consolidation of power-generator systems businesses from MHI and Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific CEO and managing director Akihiro Ondo said: “Since 1960s, we have established ourselves as a key provider of power generation equipment and services in Malaysia.

“This project, equipped with our hydrogen-ready M701F gas turbine, reaffirms our commitment to supporting Malaysia’s journey towards net-zero by 2050. We are grateful for the trust of PETROS, and opportunity to realise Sarawak’s hydrogen potential to drive the energy transition alongside our local industry partners.”

The GTCC project is expected to become a major state facility located in the major gas hub of Sarawak. It is being developed under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap which supports Sarawak’s goal of a becoming high-income state by the end of this decade.

Upon its completion, the GTCC plant will be capable of delivering energy security for Northern Sarawak. It will also offer sufficient energy capacity for Sarawak’s future power demand and growth.

Earlier in April this year, Mitsubishi Power started commercial operations for the third M701JAC unit at a natural gas-fired power plant in Rayong Province, Thailand.