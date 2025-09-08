Rendering of the Tung Hsiao Power Plant after its latest upgrade. Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Mitsubishi Power has been awarded a contract valued at approximately JPY760bn ($5.2bn) pertaining to the Tung Hsiao Power Plant in Taiwan.

The contract won by the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) division is for delivering a gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant with a total capacity of 2.8GW.

The existing 3.8GW Tung Hsiao Power Plant is operated by Taiwan Power Company, the nation’s state-owned electricity provider.

Situated in Tung Hsiao, Miaoli County, the new GTCC power plant forms an integral part of Taiwan’s strategy to meet its escalating energy needs while advancing environmental goals.

Mitsubishi Power’s contract denotes a full turnkey solution supervised by it in partnership with CTCI, a Taiwanese engineering and construction firm. The value of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract includes CTCI’s share.

The project comprises five units featuring M501JAC gas turbines as core components. It aligns with Taiwan’s long-term plan to increase power capacity, replace ageing infrastructure, and reduce environmental impact to support growing industrial and residential electricity demands.

Beginning sequentially from 2030 to 2031, the five units are expected to be operational within this timeframe.

Mitsubishi Power is tasked with supplying the M501JAC gas turbines, steam turbines, and auxiliary equipment. CTCI is responsible for the construction and Balance of Plant aspects, while Mitsubishi Generator will provide the necessary generators.

Located next to the future development, three GTCC power plants upgraded during the first renewal phase have been operational since 2018, utilising M501J gas turbines supplied by Mitsubishi Power. This component of the project stemmed from an earlier joint contract with CTCI in 2013.

MHI stated: “Going forward, MHI Group will continue to focus on the widespread adoption of GTCC power plants and other types of highly efficient and reliable gas turbine power generation equipment, contributing to the stable supply of electricity essential for economic development around the world, and the conservation of the global environment through energy decarbonisation.”

In July 2025, MHI won a contract for the basic design of a CO2 capture plant for Hokkaido Electric Power’s Tomato-Atsuma Power Station. The plant aims to capture 5,200 tons of CO 2 per day, potentially becoming Japan’s largest facility of its kind, using MHI’s proprietary technology.