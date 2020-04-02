In collaboration with the SEV, a Faroese electric utility company, Minesto will install the two DG100 tidal kite systems in Vestmannasund

Minesto secured approvals to install grid-connected tidal kite systems in Faroe Islands. (Credit: Minesto AB.)

Minesto in collaboration with the SEV, a Faroese electric utility company, will install the two DG100 tidal kite systems in Vestmannasund.

To complete the Vestmannasund project and develop the DG100 marine energy converter, the firm has secured public funding of around €3.5m ($3.8m) through the EIC Accelerator of EU and the Swedish Energy Agency.

Minesto CEO Marin Edlund said: “We have had great support by SEV and the Faroese authorities to reach this crucial achievement.

“SEV has made terrific work to secure all necessary permits for our first installations in the Faroe Islands through a very efficient process.”

Minesto is executing onshore commissioning testing of the DG100 tidal kite system

The firm has announced that it is executing onshore commissioning testing of the DG100 tidal kite system earlier this month.

SEV is carrying out the onshore infrastructure works at the cable landing site in Vestmannasund, to enable the grid connection of Minesto’s kites.

Furthermore, Minesto has established a Faroese subsidiary that will facilitate and further develop the ongoing and future installations of the company’s marine energy converters in the Faroe Islands.

Edlund added: “We are pleased with the progress made in the joint project, which will pave the way for a significant addition of predictable renewable electricity generation in the Faroe Islands.”

In June last year, Minesto has secured a £2.2m grant from the European Commission’s SME Instrument programme.

The funding will support the installation of Minesto’s technology in the Faroe Islands together with SEV.