Completion and handover scheduled for October 2022, with MHPS providing all core components including waste water treatment equipment

MHPS to supply AQCS Equipment in Poland. (Credit: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), has received an order for an Air Quality Control System (AQCS) to be installed in the newly-built power generation facility of a chemical plant in Puławy in southeastern Poland. The adoption of AQCS technology, including the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system for which MHPS has the top global share(Note), will contribute to the cleaning and reduction of air pollutants. The completion and handover is scheduled for October 2022.

Puławy is located approximately 130km southeast of the Polish capital of Warsaw. MHPS will provide the system to the plant operator Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe „Puławy” S.A. through the local general contractor Polimex Mostostal S.A. MHPS will supply a complete set of core components, including the NOx Removal System, electrostatic precipitator, FGD system, and waste water treatment equipment, as well as dispatch engineers to the site to support trial runs. This system is compliant with the latest European environmental regulations.

MHPS has consolidated the environmental technologies for thermal power plants that were developed and accumulated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd., making MHPS one of the few manufacturers in the world able to offer an end-to-end AQCS as a single company. Its world-leading technologies and reliability greatly reduce air pollutants such as sulfur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and particulate matter, helping to significantly improve the global environment.

Going forward, MHPS will further focus its efforts on the widespread adoption of AQCS technologies in Europe, where electricity demand is projected to grow amid tighter emissions regulations, as well as provide the energy security that is essential to economic development, and contribute to lessening environmental loads.

Source: Company Press Release