MEA collaborates with Hitachi Energy to upgrade Bangkok’s power network. (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Hitachi Energy today announced the successful installation and commissioning of its RTU560 solution for Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) in Thailand as part of its project to upgrade the power network in Bangkok and its neighboring regions. The installation of an RTU560 at each of the 28 substations in MEA’s operating region is aimed at enhancing its monitoring and control capabilities and providing connectivity to ensure a stable and reliable power distribution network.

As electricity demand in Thailand continues to grow and to enable sustainable economic development, MEA has undertaken one of the largest projects in recent years, upgrading its distribution grid infrastructure, including remote terminal units (RTU) and its SCADA system.

“With the increasing levels of digitalization, utilities are challenged by the need to handle large amounts of data,” said Dr. Worawut Waruttamapornsu, Country Managing Director, Hitachi Energy, Thailand. He added, “Hitachi Energy’s modular RTU560 is the perfect solution for various applications for automation and control, with its interoperability and backward compatibility allowing customers to retrofit their secondary equipment with reduced investments.”

The RTU560 is part of Hitachi Energy’s industry-leading portfolio of remote terminal units designed to handle highly complex systems in grid automation and control. The product supports the highest number of protocols and incorporates strong and resilient cybersecurity features for secure communication via all forms of networks. It helps enable remote monitoring and control, facilitating greater efficiencies in operations and maintenance. The device supports the timely resolution of faults in the grid while simultaneously reducing the personnel necessary to manage the substations.

By meeting the technical specifications of the terms of reference (TOR) at the right cost, the RTU560 provides superior flexibility, offering interoperability with devices from other manufacturers. Other advantages include a modular platform that allows hot-swapping devices based on the requirement.

With the recently completed upgrade project, MEA can now tap into the enhanced capabilities of the RTU560 to ensure reliable, high-quality power to meet the growing needs of its customers while preparing the utility to meet the country’s sustainability targets.

