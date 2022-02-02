The expansion has capacity to transport 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Bakken production area in North Dakota, with the potential to be increased up to 625 million cubic feet per day through additional compression if needed to meet growing customer demand

MDU Resources subsidiary finishes construction, begins transporting natural gas on ND Pipeline. (Credit: Johannes Rupf from Pixabay)

WBI Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU), put the North Bakken Expansion project into service today after completing construction and testing on the natural gas pipeline. The expansion has capacity to transport 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Bakken production area in North Dakota, with the potential to be increased up to 625 million cubic feet per day through additional compression if needed to meet growing customer demand.

As part of the project, WBI Energy and its main contractor, Michels Corp., completed a 15,426-foot horizontal directional drill of a 24-inch pipeline crossing Lake Sakakawea on the Missouri River in North Dakota. The crossing of just less than 3 miles is one of the longest of its kind.

“We are excited to put this project into service and help producers move more natural gas to market while reducing flaring in the Bakken region,” said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. “With this project, WBI Energy’s total pipeline system capacity is more than 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, and its strategic location within the Bakken provides further opportunities to continue expanding to serve projected production growth. We appreciate the ongoing support from federal, state and local officials for these types of projects and the economic and environmental benefits they provide.”

WBI Energy and its contractors completed the North Bakken Expansion project under a shortened timeframe, reducing the original construction schedule by two months, after a delay in receiving approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to proceed.

The North Bakken Expansion project included construction of approximately 100 miles of natural gas pipeline, a compressor station expansion, a new compressor station and additional associated infrastructure in northwestern North Dakota.

