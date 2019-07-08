Maritime Developments has been awarded a follow-up flexible and umbilical installation job offshore West Africa.

Image: The work scope is a continuation of the EN-09 project, concluded in April 2019. Photo courtesy of Maritime Developments Ltd.

The work scope is a continuation of the EN-09 project, concluded in April 2019. The project is run by DeepOcean Ghana Ltd. and the offshore execution will be performed using the VLS on vessel Polar Onyx mobilised with the MDL Third-generation Reel Drive System.

The campaign aims to develop the West African discovery to deliver c.300million barrels over a 20-year period, with 80% of the production consisting of oil – assisting the region in its target of moving into an integrated O&G industry.

Dave Gardiner, MDL BD & Commercial Manager, said:

“This latest award underpins our commitment to operators in West Africa who are looking to bring their discoveries online in the most efficient way possible.

“By locating our market-leading reel drive system in the region, it is readily available to convert an offshore support vessel into a pipelay vessel. This eliminates the need to bring in a dedicated pipelay vessel into the basin, allowing for smaller or isolated work scopes to become more economical.

“With further field development on the cards for this region, we intend to strengthen our local support as guided by our clients and the operators’ requirements.”

