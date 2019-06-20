McDermott has completed the new combined-cycle power facility ahead of schedule and on budget for the customer, Entergy Louisiana

Image: McDermott has successfully achieved substantial completion of Entergy Louisiana’s St. Charles Power Station, a combined-cycle gas power station in Montz, Louisiana. Photo: Courtesy of McDermott International, Inc.

McDermott International, a US-based EPC and installation company, has announced the substantial completion of Entergy Louisiana’s St. Charles Power Station, a combined-cycle gas power station in Montz, Louisiana.

The completion indicates that the plant has now been turned over to the owner and has started commercial operations.

St. Charles Power Station details

The St. Charles Power Station is a new 980MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant located in St. Charles Parish, approximately 48km west of New Orleans, Louisiana, US.

The plant is designed to generate adequate electricity to meet the needs of approximately 675,000 typical Louisiana households, and would reduce carbon dioxide emissions on average about 40% below Entergy’s older natural gas-fired units.

In addition, the St. Charles Power Station is set to become one of the cleanest and most efficient power plants of Entergy Louisiana, and would help customer savings of more than £1bn over 30-year life of the unit.

The construction of the power plant was started in January 2017, and was equipped with two M501GAC gas turbines, two Nooter Eriksen heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) and a Toshiba steam turbine and generator (STG) in 2×1 CCGT configuration.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) was awarded a contract to supply two M501GAC gas turbines for the power station, in January 2017. The M501GAC is an air-cooled variant of the MHPS G-Series turbines, which is claimed to offer higher power output and efficiency than the MHPS F-class gas turbines.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice president Mark Coscio said: “McDermott is pleased to announce that the St. Charles Power Station project is substantially completed and that Entergy Louisiana has already begun commercial operations.

“We were able to deliver this project ahead of schedule and on budget for Entergy Louisiana, and we continue to work with Entergy companies on two other projects: Lake Charles Power Station for Entergy Louisiana and Montgomery County Power Station for Entergy Texas.”