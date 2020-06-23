The project will create a UK-specific NET Power design, which 8 Rivers is pursuing to deploy at multiple locations in the UK

NET Power’s 50MWTH Demonstration Facility in La Porte, Texas. (Credit: McDermott International, Inc.)

US-based EPC company McDermott International has secured a pre Front End Engineering Design (pre-FEED) contract for the NET Power UK project.

8 Rivers Capital has awarded the contract for the project, which will be carried along with the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

McDermott said that the project will create a UK-specific NET Power design, which 8 Rivers is pursuing to deploy at multiple locations, such as at a Teesside site in the UK located 17km East of Middlesbrough.

Under the contract, the firm will provide engineering and design for the project from its offices in London, UK and supported by the Charlotte, North Carolina office.

The project aims to design a new technique to generate electricity from hydrocarbons

McDermott Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian senior vice president Tareq Kawash said: “We are pleased to once again be collaborating with 8 Rivers to support the Energy Transition by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to net zero ambitions in line with the Paris agreement.

“With a focus on more sustainable industrial processes, like carbon capture and storage, we are harnessing our extensive engineering expertise to create tangible solutions for our stakeholders—including our customers, employees and communities.”

The firm said that the NET Power is collaboration between McDermott, 8 Rivers Capital, Exelon Generation and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures.

It aims to design a new technique to generate electricity from hydrocarbons without emitting CO2 into the atmosphere, paving the path to decarbonized economic growth.

Furthermore, McDermott is scheduled to commence work on the contract immediately.

