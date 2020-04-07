Lake Charles power station is natural gas-fired, combined-cycle power station located in Louisiana

Lake Charles power station is natural gas-fired plant. (Credit: Pixabay/Thomas B.)

US-based EPC and installation company, McDermott International has announced the substantial completion of Entergy Louisiana’s 994MW Lake Charles Power Station in Louisiana.

The firm said that the completion indicates that the plant has now been turned over to the owner to begin commercial operations.

Located in the Westlake region of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, US, the power plant is a natural gas-fired, combined-cycle power station.

Details about 994MW Lake Charles Power Station

Expected to be one of the cleanest and most efficient fossil fuel-fired plants developed by Entergy Louisiana, the facility will generate enough electricity to power approximately 675,000 Louisiana homes.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice president said: “Congratulations to the project team whose commitment to execution excellence has allowed us to deliver the Lake Charles Power Station more than a month ahead of schedule.

“I also applaud the team’s focus on safety—they reached substantial completion with 3.9 million safe work hours without a lost-time incident.”

The construction work on the $872m facility began in June 2017 and is being developed next to Entergy’s Roy S Nelson Plant which is located on the Houston River Road and near to Sasol’s chemical complex.

The facility is equipped with two Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) advanced-class gas turbines, which are air-cooled versions of the MHPS G-Series, three step-up transformers and uses MHPS TOMONI digital platform.

Furthermore, the combined-cycle power station is expected to help customer to save between $1.3bn and $2bn for over 30-year operational lifetime of the facility.

In June last year, McDermott announced the completion of Entergy Louisiana’s St. Charles Power Station, a combined-cycle gas power station in Montz, Louisiana.