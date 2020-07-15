The company will be responsible for the detailed engineering and design of the inside battery limits (ISBL) modular refinery

McDermott secures engineering and procurement contract from Azikel Petroleum. (Credit: Frauke Feind/ Pixabay.)

US-based EPC company McDermott International has secured an engineering and procurement contract from Azikel Petroleum for the next phase of Azikel Refinery project in Nigeria.

The modular 12,000 BPD Hydro-Skimming Refinery project will be situated in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Under the contract, McDermott will be responsible for the detailed engineering and design of the inside battery limits (ISBL) modular refinery.

The scope of work also includes the supply of equipment as well as all the tagged items within the ISBL.

McDermott Europe, Middle East, Africa senior vice president Tareq Kawash said: “McDermott has been an integral part of what is one of the few refineries to be built in Nigeria and we look forward to expanding our presence further by delivering the next phase of this important project.

“Our decades of modularization experience makes us uniquely positioned to deliver this scope and the team has done a great job of developing a simple process design that meets all of Azikel’s product specification requirements.”

Equipment will be sourced from US domestic and international suppliers for the refinery project

The company’s office in Tyler, Texas with support from its Mexico City office is expected to execute the engineering and design work on the project.

The equipment for the project will be sourced from US domestic and international suppliers.

McDermott said that Azikel has already completed the extensive work to prepare the site to build the project.

Site reclamation and backfilling, completion of roads, perimeter wall, drainage and security gates are part of the early work done on the project.

