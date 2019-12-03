The move follows the commissioning of the Cameron LNG project Train 1 in August 2019

Image: Computer rendering of Cameron LNG project. Photo: courtesy of Sempra Energy.

McDermott International and its joint venture partner Chiyoda International have introduced feed gas to Train 2 of the $10bn Cameron LNG phase 1 project in Hackberry, Louisiana, in the US, marking its final commissioning step.

The move follows the commissioning of the Train 1 of the Cameron LNG project in August 2019, following its substantial completion.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice-president Mark Coscio said: “Congratulations to the entire Cameron LNG project team who continues to make strides on this project and remains focused on providing stellar project delivery as we reach another notable milestone.”

Planned to produce around 14 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas, the Cameron LNG facility will be developed in two phases and is expected to be one of the largest LNG producers and exporters.

Phase 1 of Cameron LNG project will include three liquefaction trains

The phase 1 of the LNG project will include three liquefaction trains each with an estimated export capability of 12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), and one new 160,000m³ full-containment LNG storage tank.

Additionally, the facility will include refrigerant and condensate product storage tanks as well as a truck loading area.

The second phase of the project includes the development of two 4.98mtpa LNG trains along with a 160,000m³ storage tank, two boil-off gas compressor units, two liquid nitrogen storage tanks, and one diesel and one condensate storage tank.

The project is jointly owned by Sempra LNG and Midstream with 50.2% sake, Total with 16.6% interest, Mitsui with 16.6% stake, and Japan LNG Investment holding 16.6% interest.

Japan LNG Investment is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

McDermott and Chiyoda are executing the Cameron LNG Phase 1 project under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth around $6bn.

The second and third trains of the Cameron LNG project are scheduled to come on stream by late-2019 and mid-2020, respectively.