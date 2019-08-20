The Cameron LNG project, which is being built in Hackberry, Louisiana, will have three LNG trains with a combined capacity of 12Mtpa in its first phase development

Image: Computer rendering of Cameron LNG project. Photo: courtesy of Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy’s subsidiary Sempra LNG has achieved commercial operations at train 1 of the Cameron liquefaction-export project (Cameron LNG project) in Louisiana.

The start of commercial operations under the Cameron LNG project’s tolling agreements follows shipping of the first commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the same train in June 2019, which was the precursor for its completion.

Sempra LNG chief operating officer Lisa Glatch said: “We are proud that Cameron LNG has realized this key milestone with an excellent safety record and zero lost-time incidents.

“We remain focused on safely achieving commercial operations of Train 2 and Train 3.”

Cameron LNG project details

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG project will see installation of three liquefaction trains with a total export capacity of approximately 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, or nearly 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The investment in the first phase of the LNG export project being built in Hackberry is $10bn (£8.25bn). The LNG project is owned jointly by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., and Japan LNG Investment – owned by Mitsubishi and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

Sempra Energy holds an indirect stake of 50.2% in the LNG export project.

Last month, the company reached an agreement with McDermott International and Chiyoda International to accelerate the completion of the first phase of the Cameron LNG project. McDermott and Chiyoda, through their joint venture CCJV, are the engineering, procurement and construction contractors of the Cameron LNG export project.

The agreement provides CCJV the scope to get incentive bonus payments for achieving construction and commissioning milestones on specified dates for the second and third trains. The second and third trains of the Cameron LNG project are scheduled to commence production in the first quarter and second quarter of 2020, respectively.

In 2016, LNG export project secured all the regulatory approvals it required to add two more LNG trains and up to two additional full containment LNG storage tanks.