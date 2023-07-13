The contract award follows the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP) contract awarded to McDermott in 2022, which is currently under execution and remains one of the largest contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history

McDermott awarded major subsea pipelines and cables EPCI project from Qatargas. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

McDermott secured a major contract from Qatargas Operating Company Limited to deliver engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) for the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) Offshore Fuel Gas Pipeline and Subsea Cables Project, COMP1.

The COMP1 project is part of the NFPS Offshore Compression Project involving the installation of new assets in Qatar’s North Field, including compression complexes at seven locations to sustain gas supply to the existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains into the future.

The contract award follows the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP) contract awarded to McDermott in 2022, which is currently under execution and remains one of the largest contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history.

“The COMP1 award reflects the confidence key customers have in our ability to deliver strategically significant energy infrastructure projects in the Middle East,” said Mike Sutherland, McDermott Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. “As we continue to progress the NFXP offshore contract awarded to us last year, we are helping the State of Qatar expand LNG production from 77 to 126 MTPA via the new LNG trains under construction. We are delighted to deliver this key pipeline and cable infrastructure and support the extension of the production plateau for the existing LNG trains.”

“Our continued commitment to Qatar, building end-to-end execution capability in-country and significantly enhancing the local fabrication platform via QFAB, the McDermott-Nakilat joint venture fabrication yard in Qatar, will support continued energy development in the region,” said Neil Gunnion, Qatar Country Manager and Vice President, Operations.

The scope of the contract includes the installation of 118 miles (190 kilometers) of 32″ diameter subsea pipelines, 11 miles (17 kilometers) of subsea composite cables, 116 miles (186 kilometers) of fiber optic cables, and six miles (10 kilometers) of onshore pipelines. The project will be managed and engineered entirely from the McDermott Doha office with fabrication taking place at QFAB.

McDermott defines a major contract as between USD $750 million and USD $1.5 billion.

Source: Company Press Release