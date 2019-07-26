The FCC unit is part of a refinery expansion project for IOCL to grow into petrochemicals at the complex in Panipat, Haryana, India.

McDermott International announced that it has been awarded a sizeable technology contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the technology license, basic engineering, proprietary equipment, training and technical services for a grassroots Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit using INDMAX Technology, licensed by McDermott’s Lummus Technology and developed in partnership with IOCL.

This FCC unit is part of a refinery expansion project for IOCL to grow into petrochemicals at the complex in Panipat, Haryana, India. Lummus Technology is the exclusive worldwide licensor of INDMAX Technology, which is a unique solution for vertical integration of refinery and petrochemical complexes and offers better product yields with lower capital and operating expenditures.

The INDMAX Technology combines the proprietary and innovative INDMAX catalyst and process concepts developed by the premier Research & Development Centre of IOCL with state-of-the-art FCC technology and hardware design features of Lummus Technology. “IOCL has been an important partner to us for many years and we look forward to the continued relationship by participating in this refinery expansion project,” said Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President of McDermott’s Lummus Technology business. “IOCL currently operates INDMAX units at their Paradip and Guwahati refineries, and they are in the process of commissioning another at their Bongaigaon refinery.”

McDermott’s Lummus Technology is a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of proprietary catalysts and related engineering. With a heritage spanning more than 100 years, encompassing approximately 3,100 patents and patent applications, Lummus Technology provides one of the industry’s most diversified technology portfolios to the hydrocarbon processing sector.

This award will be reflected in McDermott’s second quarter 2019 backlog.

