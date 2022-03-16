Maxeon Solar Technologies designs and manufactures Maxeon and SunPower brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries

CCR has agreed to procure up to 315MW of Performance line modules. (Credit: atimedia from Pixabay)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that leading solar company Cypress Creek Renewables (“CCR”) placed a multi-year order for approximately 315 megawatts (MW) of Maxeon’s high-efficiency shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules.

CCR has agreed to procure up to 315MW of Performance line modules to power multiple solar projects in both Washington and Texas. This new order follows an earlier purchase by CCR of 48MW of Maxeon’s Performance line modules.

Sarah Slusser, CEO at Cypress Creek commented, “Cypress Creek Renewables is excited to be working with Maxeon Solar Technologies to fulfill this mission as we move forward with further development opportunities. Having a solid module partner at this time with a strong manufacturing presence provides our organization with the comfort needed to turn our focus to a seamless project execution strategy.”

“We believe that the U.S. solar market is poised for continued strong growth,” said Jeff Waters, CEO at Maxeon Solar Technologies. “This deal validates Maxeon’s strong position as a major module supplier into the large and growing U.S. utility scale market. We are pleased to be further strengthening our relationship with key strategic partners like Cypress Creek Renewables and we look forward to continuing help power their growth in the United States.”

CCR’s power plant projects will be supplied from Maxeon’s recently expanded Performance line module capacity designed to serve the U.S. solar power plant market with leading-edge high-efficiency bifacial products that optimize customer levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

Source: Company Press Release