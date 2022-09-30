Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 140 assets

Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company. (Credit: Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash)

Maverix Metals Inc. (“Maverix” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 22 royalties (the “Royalty Portfolio”) from Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”).

As consideration for the transaction, Maverix agreed to total upfront cash consideration of $50 million, subject to the exercise of any right of first refusal or buy-down rights under certain of the royalties, and contingent consideration of up to $10 million.

On September 26, 2022, Skeena Resources Ltd. (“Skeena”) announced that it exercised its right to repurchase 0.5% of the 1.0% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty on the Eskay Creek project from Barrick for a payment of C$17.5 million. The remaining 0.5% NSR royalty is not subject to any further reductions. As a result of Skeena’s exercise of its repurchase right, Maverix’s upfront cash payment to Barrick was reduced from $50 million to $37.2 million on closing. Maverix used existing cash on hand and its revolving credit facility to fund the cash payment.

Certain royalties in the Royalty Portfolio remain subject to conditions to transfer and Maverix will acquire title to such royalties at later dates.

Source: Company Press Release