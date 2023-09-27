Located on a 250-ha plot of the Cirata Reservoir in the West Java region, the Cirata floating PV project is being developed by the UAE-based renewable energy company in a joint venture with PT PJB, which is now PLN NP

Masdar signs agreement with PLN NP to develop phase II of 145MW Cirata floating PV power plant in Indonesia. (Credit: MASDAR)

Masdar has signed an agreement with PLN Nusantara Power (PLN NP), a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state electricity company PT PLN (Persero), to develop phase II of the 145MW Cirata floating photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Indonesia.

The expansion will triple the capacity of the Southeast Asian floating PV plant by adding up to 500MW.

Located on a 250-ha plot of the Cirata Reservoir in the West Java region, the Cirata floating PV project is being developed by the UAE-based renewable energy company in a joint venture with PT PJB, which is now PLN NP.

The initial phase of the Indonesian floating solar plant is scheduled to come online later this year.

PLN NP president director Ruly Firmansyah said: “We’re delighted to be growing our renewable energy portfolio for Indonesia as we extend our successful partnership with Masdar. The Cirata floating solar photovoltaic power plant is already a regional leader in size and innovation.

“With this next phase of development, we can further expand what is already the largest floating solar PV platform in Southeast Asia at 145MW which PLN NP and Masdar will be bringing into operation this year.”

Masdar said that a recent regulatory development from the Indonesia Ministry of Public Works and Housing currently enables up to 20% of water coverage for renewable energy applications which will open up the Cirata expansion.

The Cirata floating PV power plant is projected to save 40% of the fuel required by the local diesel power plant.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: “Masdar, the UAE and Indonesia are pushing the boundaries of innovation with the Cirata floating solar photovoltaic project, already the largest in the region at 145MW – and set to grow by an impressive additional 500MW as part of Phase II.

“Within the key strategic markets of Southeast Asia and Indonesia, Masdar is building on our productive partnership with PLN group to grow renewable energy capacity and support Indonesia’s ambitious net-zero objectives ahead of COP28 and beyond.”

Earlier this month, Masdar signed an agreement worth up to AED5.51bn with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to develop and operate the latter’s 1.8GW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MBR) Solar Park in the UAE.