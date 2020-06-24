The FPSO will be built and operated by Yinson and will be located in the Marlim and Voador field of the Campos basin, about 150km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro

Yinson has awarded the gas-compression order for the FPSO Anna Nery. (Credit: MAN Energy Solutions.)

MAN Energy Solutions has secured an order to supply compression technology for deployment on a Brazilian floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Yinson, an energy solutions provider, has awarded the gas-compression order for the new FPSO Anna Nery.

To be located in the Marlim and Voador field of the Campos basin, about 150km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the vessel will be built and operated by Yinson.

Under the contract, MAN Energy will be responsible for the supply of four RB-type centrifugal-compressor trains for gas production and export along with two screw-compressor trains that will be put into operation as vapour-recovery units.

The RB-type compressor trains with hydraulic, variable-speed gearboxes driven by an electric motor, will be designed, manufactured and tested at MAN’s facility in Zurich, Switzerland.

MAN Energy Solutions Oil & Gas Upstream Sales head Christopher Bowles said: “Deep-water environmental conditions demand high reliability, flexibility and efficiency.

“Our technology and know-how enables us to meet the increasing demands of the oil and gas market without compromising on safety and availability.”

MAN Energy said that the Anna Nery will finally have a production capacity of approximately 70,000 barrels of oil and 6,600 Nm3 of natural gas per day.

Furthermore, the screw compressors will be designed, manufactured and tested in Oberhausen, Germany.

The company is scheduled to install and commission all the compressor trains in the second quarter of 2021.

In July last year, MAN Energy was awarded a contract to support the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study of a subsea compression solution for the Chevron-operated Jansz-Io field in Western Australia.