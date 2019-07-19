Jansz-Io is part of the Gorgon project, based on Barrow Island, and is located approximately 200km off the Australian north-west coast

Image: The subsea compression solutions would increase the recovery of gas. Photo: Courtesy of MAN Energy Solutions.

Germany-based large-bore diesel engines and turbomachinery producer MAN Energy Solutions has secured a contract to support the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study of a subsea compression solution.

The FEED study is carried out for the Jansz-Io field operated by Chevron, in Western Australia, which marks the first gas field outside Norway to use the subsea compression technology.

MAN Energy Solutions CEO Uwe Lauber said: “We are very proud to work with our alliance partner Aker Solutions on the Jansz-Io field development project for Chevron Australia. Thanks to this project, we will be able to prove once again the unrivaled value and reliability of our groundbreaking subsea compression solution.”

Jansz-Io is part of the Gorgon project, based on Barrow Island, and is located approximately 200km off the Australian north-west coast at a water depth of approximately 1,350m.

The Gorgon project includes a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility capable of producing 15.6 million metric tons of LNG per annum.

Under the contract, MAN Energy would provide the FEED study with the subsea compressors technology, which is designed to maintain output as the reservoir pressure drops over time.

The company said that the subsea compression solutions would increase the recovery of the gas more cost-effectively with less environmental footprint than traditional compressor systems installed on platforms above sea level.

In addition, its subsea compression solution has already demonstrated its reliability and benefits with Åsgard gas field operated by Equinor in Norway.

In December 2018, the Åsgard gas field witnessed subsea compressors reaching 50’000 hours of operation with practically no stops or interruptions.

MAN Energy Solutions turbo solutions sales head Alexandre de Rougemont said: “We are very excited that Chevron Australia has chosen our subsea compression solution for this technologically highly demanding project.

“This is the direct result of the close collaboration between the Subsea Compression Alliance partners Aker Solutions and MAN Energy Solutions and our extensive expertise gathered together.”