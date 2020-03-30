The work on the project is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of the year and is estimated to be completed in around 60 days

Magseis secures deep-water OBN project in Mexico. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison)

Magseis Fairfiel, a Norwegian geophysical surveying and mapping services provider, has secured a deep-water Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) project in Mexico.

Said to be the first deep water OBN survey in Mexico, the work on the project is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of the year and is expected to be completed in around 60 days.

The firm said that the survey will be carried out in water depths of about 2,000 to 2,600 meters.

Magseis Fairfield CEO Carel Hooijkaas said: “This award demonstrates our leading position in the deep water OBN market and strengthens our 2020 backlog.

“The work is for a repeat customer who completed a survey in the US Gulf of Mexico earlier in 2020, and we very much look forward to working for them in Mexico later his year.”

The new contract is an addition to backlog for the company’s existing ZXPLR crew

The contract awarded is an addition to the backlog for the company’s existing ZXPLR crew, which is led by the REM Saltire node handling vessel.

The Norwegian company said that the latest contract is expected to increase the backlog of crew into the fourth quarter of the year, after the two deep water OBN programs which were announced in December last year.

The geophysical surveying and mapping services provider will use its extensive deep water OBN experience that was gained in the US sector of the Gulf for the completion of the project.

In 2018, Magseis entered into an agreement to acquire the Seismic Technologies business from US-based Fairfield Geotechnologies for approximately $233m.

The deal included data acquisition, nodal and system sale and rental activities including all shares in Fairfield’s wholly owned UK subsidiary WGP Group.